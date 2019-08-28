Wildfire Burning Near Molt; Multiple Crews, Helicopter On-Scene

A large wildfire is burning near Molt and can be seen for many miles. Residents were concerned for the safety of their homes after seeing the large column of smoke coming from the far west end of Billings. According to reports in the Billings Gazette, the fire is on private land and no homes have been damaged.

A helicopter was seen over the area around 3:10pm. Multiple fire crews were responding to the fire that's around 200 acres in size, according to KULR-TV.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

This story is developing. Check back for further updates.