We're featuring a cat this week for Wet Nose Wednesday. This is Spots. He's a 3-year old black and white cat who loves to hang out in high places.

Spots is waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter at 1735 Monad Road.

UPDATE: Marionette, Miss Frizzell, and June (Baby Bear) have all been adopted!

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media

To see the other DOGS available for adoption at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

To see the other CATS available for adoption at YVAS, CLICK HERE.