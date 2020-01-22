Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Baby Bear

This week's featured Wet Nose is Baby Bear. She's a 10-month old Hound Mix that's available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what Y.V.A.S. has to say about Baby Bear:

Sweet Baby Bear.. she is quite a love. She bonds to her person, and would prefer to be the apple of your eye – as she does not want to share her home with another dog. She is super smart, and even seems to be crate trained!

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

