Trump Apparently Knew “Things” About New York’s AG

President Trump told attendees at a rally in Michigan "I know things about Tester that I could say, too. And if I said 'em, he'd never be elected again."

When I heard this line, I assumed he was referring to some of the votes taken by Senator Jon Tester (D-MT)- votes against the Trump tax cuts, votes in support of sanctuary cities, etc. I don't know why many in the media seemed to naturally jump to some other sort of scandal being suggested.

Either way, Donald Trump seems to have called it when it comes to the Attorney General for the State of New York, who earlier this week resigned from office. The Daily Signal points out that AG Eric Schneiderman was considered to be the "ringleader" of the resistance against Trump, "filing 100 lawsuits or administrative actions against the Trump administration in 2017."