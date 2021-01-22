True Environmentalist Want The Keystone XL (OPINION)

Day one of the Biden administration the new president signed a list of executive orders, many of which are unenforceable, others were orders a president is not allowed to make and will be challenged in court.

Those executive orders regarding climate are already being challenged.

THE KEYSTONE XL: There is an area in Canada where energy companies have been harvesting Tar Sands Oil. This area is a natural oil spill from a long time ago. Not much can grow there because of all the oil in the sand. Oil companies are scooping up the sand, removing the oil, and returning the clean sand to where it came from, then seeding the area with indigenous plants.

The oil is then transported down to Texas where it is refined and sold. The Keystone XL pipeline is the cheapest, safest way to move that oil.

Moving it by train and truck is unsafe and a lot dirtier for the environment. Anyone who believes that CO2 emission are a problem for this planet should be upset by how many trucks and trains are required to travel back and forth from Canada to Texas in order to transport all that oil.

Pipelines do crack and break. When they do the pipe is simply shut down and the effected soil is cleaned up just like it was in the Tar Sands area. The oil is recovered and the "clean dirt" is returned. Once the pipe is repaired the oil continues to flow and no one can tell that anything ever happened.

Compare that to a train or truck accident. The explosion and burning oil is truly a disaster for the environment. In most cases all firefighters can do is wait for all of the spilled oil to burn off.

If these people who call themselves environmentalist had the facts and really cared, they would not stand in the way of the Tar Sands area being cleaned up and they would demand more pipelines and fewer trucks and trains.

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER IS NOT HAPPY ABOUT PRESIDENT BIDEN KEYSTONE XL DECISION.

“While we welcome the President’s commitment to fight climate change, we are disappointed but acknowledge the President’s decision to fulfill his election campaign promise on Keystone XL,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“Canada is the single-largest supplier of energy to the United States, contributing to U.S. energy security and economic competitiveness, and supporting thousands of jobs on both sides of the border. Workers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and across Canada will always have our support.”