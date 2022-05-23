Comparing Keystone Pipeline Numbers to Venezuelan Oil

In the photo above, Venezuelan and Cuban migrants attempt to flee to the United States. Think about that for a moment. Socialism is a failure. Socialism destroyed a once great nation like Venezuela, which is now led by dictator Nicolas Maduro.

President Joe Biden is now looking to America's enemies like Maduro, who has buddied up to Russia, Iran, and China. We have a president who is begging Europe for baby formula, and begging Venezuela for oil. He's doing this even though we can make our own baby formula here in America, and even in Montana. We also can produce our own oil here in America, and in Montana.

The fact that the Biden Administration is begging for oil from Venezuela begs the question- how would the oil coming from the Keystone XL Pipeline compare to potential Venezuelan oil imports? The Daily Caller compared the numbers and if the Keystone XL Pipeline were up and running, it clearly would provide far more oil than what we could get from the socialist dictator in Venezuela.

U.S. refineries imported 506,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Venezuela in 2018, prior to the Trump administration’s sanctions, according to the Energy Information Administration...By comparison, the Keystone XL pipeline — an extension of already-operational infrastructure — would have transported an additional 830,000 barrels of heavy crude per day from western Canada to refineries in Texas, the pipeline’s operator TC Energy confirmed to TheDCNF in an email.

Additionally, there would have been an on-ramp for Montana and North Dakota oil. The Keystone XL pipeline would have first crossed into the US in Phillips County, Montana and travelled southeast through Baker. It was estimated that anywhere from $65-$100 million would flow to Montana counties each year thanks to the pipeline. The pipeline was, of course, cancelled by President Biden on his first day in the office.