Trucks? Montana’s Favorite is the Same For Both New and Used

Let's be honest, Montana is truck country. From ranching and farming to just needing something that that will haul what you need to be hauled, Americans love their trucks and so do Montanans.

For all of you Montanans that might be in the market for a new or used truck, I have some useful knowledge to throw your way. According to some recent information when it comes to Montana consumers, the most popular new or used truck, is the same.

Yep, whether new or used, the most popular truck in Montana is the Ford F-150. In fact, not only is it the most popular truck, it's the most popular vehicle as well.

According to iSeeCars, the Ford F-150 has a 13.6 percent share of the new-vehicle market in Montana. That percentage puts the F-150 in the top spot as far as new vehicles go. So what about the used vehicle market? The F-150 brings in 8.2 percent of the used vehicle market in Montana.

Photo by David French on Unsplash

I'll be honest, I was a little surprised with the results, not because the Ford F-150 isn't great, it is. It's been the best-selling vehicle in America for over 40 years, but I see a ton of Subaru's everywhere I go in Montana. In fact, when I first moved here years ago, I would count how many Subaru's I would pass driving from work to home.

It's interesting to talk to folks about automobiles because there is often a loyalty that comes with a certain brand. Not only that, a lot of the time it is something that has been passed down through the generations. "I'm a (insert brand) guy just like my Dad and just like his Dad before him!"

Trucks have certainly come a long way in recent years. The first vehicle I ever owned was an old Dodge truck. It had no power steering and if I got over 55 mph, it shook like it was falling apart. Trucks today drive like a dream and with all the technology at your fingertips, it's certainly not like it used to be. Of course, with the advancements comes an increase in price. According to KBB the average price of a new full-sized truck is just over 41K.

Do you have a vehicle that you're loyal to? If so, what is it?

