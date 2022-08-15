The Top Five Most Colorful Murals in Billings

Here in Billings, art is a big deal for our local culture. Many of us may not fully realize how much there is!

Downtown Billings Public Art Map

The Downtown Billings Alliance provides a full-featured map of all the fantastic Downtown Artwork so that you can plan out an art walk adventure of your own. We've embedded it below, and linked to the Downtown Billings Page via the button.

Colorful Murals Abound

In my search for the best of the best, I've selected 5 that caught my eye! All are downtown in Billings and easily accessed for you to admire in person. If you know of some amazing street art, let us know on the app! We'd love to feature art every now and again.

Sunset Paradise at Limber Tree Yoga

"Happy To Be Here" at the Old Billings Hardware Building

Terri Porta Mural at Park 3

Light Bike Mural at The Pub Station

Montana Brewing Company Mural

Art in Billings

Now, just because you've seen some beautiful artwork around Downtown, that doesn't mean it stops there. Check out Yellowstone Art Museum in Downtown on 27th Street West. YAM is constantly hosting local and regional artists of all styles, providing them a venue to show off and expand their art brands! If you are curious about the current exhibitions, check out the Yellowstone Art Museum at the button below.

Get out and enjoy the arts! We are lucky to have them in Billings.