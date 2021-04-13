The Price is Right LIVE Coming to MetraPark

After a pent-up year of doing essentially nothing, more and more events are now hitting the calendar around Billings. Yesterday we mentioned the return of many of the usual events at ZooMontana for spring and summer. Today (4/13), MetraPark added another event to to it's 2021 lineup when they announced The Price is Right LIVE.

The Price is Right LIVE show will be at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Saturday, November 20th at 7:30 pm. Pre-sale tickets are available now through Thursday at 10 pm at THIS LINK. Use the code PLINKO in the password box to access the pre-sale. Tickets are $39 - $59.

The Price is Right LIVE show has been touring for 14 years and promises excitement comparable to the televised version of the the popular game show. A press release explains what fans can expect at the November 20th Billings show:

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show…from Plinko™ to Cliffhangers™ to The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase.

The Price is Right is TV's longest running game show, first hitting the airwaves in 1972 on CBS. Now hosted by Drew Carey, Bob Barker was behind the mic for 35 years, retiring from the popular show in 2007 according to Biography.com.

Other big shows and events coming to the Metra in 2021 include:

