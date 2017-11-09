The Montana Department Of Labor And Industry Support National Apprenticeship Week

National Apprenticeship Week is right around the corner and the Montana Department of Labor and Industry are participating. Communications Director Jake Troyer says they use this week to express their support for apprenticeship.

“We will be kicking off the week on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Missoula College to showcase their accounting technology apprenticeship program,” said Troyer. “That will be at 10:30 a.m. in the Blackfoot Cafe. Commissioner Galen Hollenbaugh from the agency will be speaking about the value of apprenticeship as well as business sponsors and apprentices talking about how important it is that they have chosen that as their career pathway.”

According to Troyer, Montana has a wide variety of apprenticeships available.

“We have almost 70 apprenticeship occupations currently happening across the state in a variety of occupations, ranging from what you normally think of with elections and plumbers, going all the way to phlebotomy, meat carvers and butchers,” Troyer said.

Troyer says there will be staff at the event to answer questions folks may have about apprenticeship opportunities. Folks can also visit apprenticeship.mt.gov for more information.