The Biden Administration will now be using VA funds to pay for gender re-assignment surgeries, and it has the backing of Montana's Democrat Senator Jon Tester (D-MT).

Republicans like Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) are opposed to the move and want to see the VA better focus their funds on treating veterans with wartime wounds and injuries.

Here's what Rosendale had to say:

"Advocating for taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries is an absolute disgrace," Rosendale said in a statement to Fox News. "This is yet another radical policy proposal by an administration with no concern for the reality of its harmful effects on those suffering from mental illness who have sacrificed for our country."

Meanwhile, Tester is praising the Biden Administration for the move according to a report by Leo Shane for the Air Force Times:

“Every service member and veteran deserves equal access to quality care from VA, and this includes our LGBTQ+ veterans,” he said in a statement. “We must reaffirm our commitment to making VA a more welcoming place for everyone who fought to protect our freedoms.”

The best quote for this whole story, though, came from Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL) in that same Fox News piece:

President Biden and Secretary McDonough should be less focused on winning the culture wars and more focused on helping the veterans who are suffering from the actual wars.

Here we go again. When the Obama/Biden Administration was running the VA, with Tester backing them in the Senate, we saw some of the longest wait times for veterans' health care in the country. Let's hope that the Biden/Tester push for more politics at our VA doesn't erode the positive reforms that advanced during the Trump Administration.