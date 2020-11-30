Teen Challenge Selling Christmas Trees in Billings & Missoula

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I don't know about you, but with 2020 being....well...2020, we got our Christmas decorations up even earlier than normal. Sounds like a lot of folks are looking forward to the holidays and the New Year.

If you haven't gotten your Christmas tree yet, and you want to support a good cause, you can do both. Many of you are familiar with the women's Teen Challenge program based in Missoula. Now, there is also a new men's Adult and Teen Challenge program based in Billings that will be serving the entire region. Both organizations are doing Christmas tree fundraisers in both cities.

First, a little background on Teen Challenge for those who may not be familiar with the program. It is a faith-based program that helps teens and adults with drug addiction and other dependencies.

The Missoula Campus is described as "a residential, long term recovery and discipleship program for women suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and has capacity for 20 students."

The men's program in Billings is newly up and running, thanks in part to the Gianforte Family Foundation, and will house over a dozen men.

Randall Wilbur is the Executive Director of the men's Adult & Teen Challenge program in Billings. He shared his remarkable story with us on the radio about how he overcame addiction, how he has stayed clean for 16 years, and what the program is all about. (Click here for the full podcast audio of our conversation)

Christmas trees? Yes, let's get back to Christmas trees.

You can contribute to both organizations in Missoula and Billings by supporting their Christmas tree fundraising sale which runs through Christmas Eve. You can find the tree sale at the Christian Life Center on S. Russell Street in Missoula, and at Power for Abundant Recovery on Lewis Avenue in Billings.

