UPDATE: 6/25/20 at 3:57pm At around 1:50 pm today BDP officers arrested 31-year-old Corey Simon in relation with the officer involved shooting incident from early this morning. Simon was arrested without incident and has been charged with Obstructing, Resisting, and Felony Assault on a Peace Officer. The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Billings Police Department officer was involved in a shooting incident early Thursday morning (6/25) on Billings' north side, per a Tweet shared by the department.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon Billings Police Chief Rich St. John shared more details about the incident, which began when officers received a call from an employee at the Cenex gas station at N. 27th St. and 11th at approximately 3:30 a.m. A clerk had made a comment about a customer having a nice Harley. The customer responded with comments that it was not his and that the motorcycle was borrowed. The white male then left the area on foot heading east.

Officer Brett Hilde, 28-years-old with four years on the BPD, was patrolling the neighborhood near N. 22nd St and 12th Ave N when he approached a man walking. The individual failed to remove his hands from his pockets and while Hilde was attempting to pat him down, the suspect tried to flee. A struggle ensued and Officer Hilde began to draw his taser. The suspect then pulled a semi-automatic handgun from his waist and racked the slide.

Officer Hilde then drew his service pistol and fired one round at the person of interest. The person fled in the area of the big ditch. It is believed the person was not hit by the round and officers were unable to find any signs of blood or the individual. At this time authorities are still searching for the suspect and this is an ongoing and preliminary investigation, St. John said.

