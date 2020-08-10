Suspect held in shooting death in Billings parking lot

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Police in Billings say they've apprehended a suspect in fatal shooting at a Dairy Queen parking lot. Police said the unidentified victim was shot early Saturday afternoon and died at the scene. A suspect was apprehended after he called police to turn himself in. The Billings Gazette reports that the killing is one of at least nine homicides in Montana's largest city since late April.

