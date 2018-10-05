Self Defense, Human Trafficking Workshop in Billings

For those of you who caught Krav Maga instructor Ben Ostermiller on our Montana Talks radio show Friday morning, we've got the details for the upcoming self defense and human trafficking worship in Billings.

Ostermiller has the Asylum Gym in Billings. The event on October 20th will take place from 11AM to 3pm at the Bitterroot Elementary gym on Bench Boulevard in the Heights. It is free to the public. Her Campaign, CASA, Tumbleweed, LaVie, 9rounds, the FBI, Rep. Daniel Zolnikov (R-Billings), and possibly more are scheduled to be on hand. There will also be discounts on the day of the event for Krav Maga and 9Rounds members.