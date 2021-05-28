Fans of a popular TV drama will have an opportunity to live like their favorite stars of the show, with actual cabins from the "Dutton ranch" opening reservations for nightly rental.

The Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana is an actual "family-owned working ranch" that has been used frequently for scenes in the Paramount series "Yellowstone," and due to filming schedule changes on the historic ranch, reservation availability for two cabins featured on the show are available.

According to the Chief Joseph Ranch website, the cabin used in the show by the character Rip Wheeler, portrayed by actor Cole Hauser, is available to rent for $1500 a night. The actual name is "The Ben Cook cabin" and has two porches, a full kitchen, washer and dryer, and sleeps 8 people.



Reservations are also open for "Lee Dutton's Cabin" that was featured in Season 1, Episode 1 of "Yellowstone," when "the audience is introduced to Lee Dutton, the oldest son in the Dutton family."

In Season 2, Episode 7, John Dutton played by actor Kevin Costner moves into the cabin to reflect upon the loss of his son Lee, and "changing family dynamics," according to the Chief Joseph Ranch website.

Also known as The Fisherman's Cabin, "Lee's Cabin" can be reserved for $1500 a night and it "overlooks the Bitterroot River, providing 360-degree views of the Bitterroot Mountains and the Sapphire Mountains."

Here is some of the early history of the Chief Joseph Ranch:

The property on which the ranch sits was located in the western part of lands inhabited by the Salish tribe for hundreds of years.[1] When Lewis and Clark entered the upper Bitterroot Valley in September 1805, they followed a trail used by the native tribes. The Nez Perce also annually traveled the trail south to reach the bison hunting grounds in the Big Hole Valley, often banding together with the Salish to counter threats from other tribes, notably the Blackfoot.[2] -ChiefJosephRanch.net

Built in 1916, the cabin served as housing for the lodge's domestic staff.

