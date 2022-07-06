Relay for Life Friday in Billings – Interview with Sherri Horsman

Grab your Hawaiian shirt, sandals, and a nice beverage of choice... "Lei Out Cancer" for Relay for Life lands in Billings this Friday at the West High Track!

Relay reminds you the event is free of charge to attend, and everyone is welcome. This year, it returns to an in-person event. Relay welcomes local food trucks for the luau all night.

Today, we welcomed Sherri Horsman, a breast cancer survivor who has experienced life with cancer herself and seen it in her own family. Her mother and daughter also had cancer, and sadly her daughter lost her battle last summer.

Here's Sherri talking about her Daughter to her own experience with cancer:

Sherri has stayed strong throughout her experience, and wants to remind listeners of the best way to handle being diagnosed with cancer along with what to do once you have beaten it:

If you'd like to participate in Relay for Life on Friday, head to the West High Track at 12 Noon in your Hawaiian style. Learn more at cancer.org.