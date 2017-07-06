Doctor’s Challenge in Relay for Life

Relay for Life of Yellowstone County has just two days left until their annual fundraiser, and one dedicated doctor is putting a lot on the line. Gynecologic oncologist Erin Stevens of the Billings Clinic is one of this year’s top fundraisers– promising to shave her head at this year’s event if she reaches her fundraising goal of $25,000. Stevens faces cancer every day through her patients and says her unique perspective on the challenges of a cancer diagnosis and treatment inspired her.

Beyond patient support, Stevens is a big supporter of Relay for Life, saying it isn’t the money for research that motivates her as much as the money that goes directly into the community, helping patients pay for hotel rooms or providing free wigs to patients. Stevens has passed her goal and raised $27,656 so far. To donate, click here.