Recycled Christmas Trees Help ZooMontana, Audubon Center

With many residents of Yellowstone County getting a real Christmas tree this year, expect a rush to get the trees recycled after the holidays are over.

According to a press release from Bright and Beautiful of Billings, you'll now have a way to get rid of your real Christmas tree, while helping keep up our trails, and give many zoo animals a comfortable place to rest.

The Christmas Tree Recycling Program will begin December 26, and continue through January 21, offering recycling for any undecorated and unbagged tree. Nine locations will be available for Christmas tree drop off, and they include the following in Billings:

ZooMontana, 2100 South Shiloh Road

Schnitzer Steel, 1100 6th Avenue North

Hanser’s Automotive, 430 South Billings Boulevard

Rocky Mountain Compost, 3060 Farley Lane

Billings Landfill, 5240 Jellison Road

In Laurel, trees can be dropped off at the Thompson Park parking lot, East 6th Street and First Avenue. Lockwood residents can drop off at Lockwood School at 1932 US Highway 87E

Shepherd will have a Christmas tree drop off at the Shepherd High School, and in Huntley, the United Methodist Church parking lot on Peritse Avenue is where trees will be taken.

Recycling your Christmas tree is a great way to extend the giving season. Say goodbye and thank you to your tree and start the new year fresh by doing something good for our bright and beautiful community. -Joanie Tooley, Executive Director of Bright n’ Beautiful

Trees collected will be sent to Rocky Mountain Compost, where they will be grinded down to create trails, and create bedding for animals at ZooMontana, Montana Audubon Center, and other natural areas, according to the press release.