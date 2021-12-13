Billings Police are looking for an unidentified driver of a vehicle that drove into the side of a house near downtown on Saturday night (12/11).

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the crash happened just before 9 pm MDT on Saturday at 24 Broadwater Avenue, across from Billings Central Catholic High School campus.

Credit: JR Ellsworth

All of the individuals inside the vehicle fled the scene after the incident, and a "female occupant and child passenger were located," according to the post.

Sgt. Reid said the driver of the Chrysler Concorde 4-door sedan was "unidentified" at the time of the Twitter post, and no further details about the suspect were available at the time this story was published.

Credit: JR Ellsworth

Billings Police say the house on Broadwater was occupied, but there were no injuries to anyone inside the house or to anyone in the vehicle, according to the social media post.

"Seems to be happening a lot recently," said Lance Brown on the Billings PD Twitter page. Over the past few months, there have been several 'vehicle versus building' crashes, including one man who drove into a business at Rimrock Mall.

Credit: JR Ellsworth

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

