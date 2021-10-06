Parents as Terrorists? The Montana School Board Assoc. Weighs In

No doubt parents all across the country are outraged over mask mandates, and threats of forced vaccination- especially since kids are the least at risk from COVID-19. Parents are of course outraged, and the Biden Administration wants to shut them up. But this is outrageous- using the FBI and the Justice Department to try and label them as domestic terrorists? Give me a break.

Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) said it very well:

Labeling parents as threats because they hold elected school board members accountable for what's going on in the classroom is a clear attempt to silence political opposition.

That was his reaction to the news shared by Chris Rufo, a senior fellow with the Manhattan Institute, who noted:

Attorney General Merrick Garland has instructed the FBI to mobilize against parents who oppose critical race theory in public schools, citing "threats." The letter follows the National School Board Association's request to classify protests as "domestic terrorism."

For more background, here's a story that the Federalist wrote up a few days ago.

The Montana School Board's Association is now distancing itself from the national association following this outrageous request. They released a statement on Tuesday praising the civility of Montanans. Here's a couple excerpts from their statement:

The Montana School Boards Association has long maintained membership in the National School Boards Association. Although we have often agreed with NSBA’s positions in advocating on behalf of elected school boards, students and families in the Nation’s public schools, we respectfully disagree with NSBA’s recent decision to request federal assistance to stop threats and acts of violence against public schoolchildren, public school board members, and other public school district officials. NSBA did not consult the Montana School Boards Association before it issued its request.

When it comes to Montanans specifically, here's what the Montana School Board Association had to say:

We cannot speak to what is happening in other states and we are in no position to second guess efforts or needs in those states to protect public safety. In Montana, however, we have full trust and confidence in the civility of constituents, the sincerity and good intentions of those providing input and trusted local law enforcement to address any isolated criminal issues that may arise.