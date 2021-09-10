Built in 1889, the Oldest House For Sale in Billings is a Beauty

You've heard the saying, "they just don't make them like they used to", right? That's certainly the case with this historic Billings home that hit the market last month. It was built in 1889, making it 132 years old. As you can imagine, it comes with a colorful history.

The home is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The large, three-story home was designed by architect John G. Link and built by David and Kate Fratt. Link, and his partner C.S. Haire, were responsible for a number of beautiful buildings around Billings, including St. Patrick's church, City Hall and the Western Heritage Center. It was nominated for the National Register of Historic Places in 2020, and added to the list shortly thereafter.

A remodel in 2001 added necessary updates.

The current owners renovated the home 20 years ago, largely retaining the look and feel of the historic structure, while adding modern comforts where necessary. Original oak, maple and fir flooring is still evident in most of the home. Much of the wallpaper appears to be original, or period-appropriate reproductions. Perhaps not a preference for some buyers, but definitely authentic.

Multiple fireplaces help warm the glorious old house.

At nearly 7,000 square feet, I imagine the power bill is a little on the steep side. However, the house has original hot water radiators in many of the rooms and supplemental heat is provided by gas forced-air (and air conditioning).

It was moved to it's current location in 1922.

Can you image moving a house this big? It was originally located at 205 N. 29th St. By the early 1920's, downtown Billings was getting far too crowed (lol) so the owner had it moved to the wide-open spaces of 2nd St. W and Clark Ave. They actually split the house in half to move it across town!

Gun safe? How about a gun room!

My imagination started running wild when I saw the walk-in safe in the basement. At one time, did it contain stacks of gold currency? War bonds? Treasures from "back East"? Who knows... if only those walls could talk.

Own a piece of Billings history for $1.5 million.

Old houses aren't for everyone, but this Victorian beauty is a stunner. At $230 per square foot, the price is on-par with a newly constructed home, although it would likely cost much more to replicate this house from scratch. The 5 bed/4.5 bath home is offered by Realtor Dana Wagenhals at the Real Estate Hub. See more pictures and the listing HERE.