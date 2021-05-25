Least Expensive House For Sale in Bozeman is Currently $550,000

We all know Bozeman real estate is painful. As of late May 2021, we found the least expensive single family home for sale was listed at $550,000. I'm pretty sure this is the highest I've found since I started tracking our local market several years ago.

Please note the guidelines listed below that we use for our informal check of the market. (Pending sales are NOT counted, etc.) So here's what we found with this $550,000 listed property:

This very cute home is located at: 3193 Annie St, Bozeman, MT

LISTING PRICE: $550,000

3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms

HOME SIZE: 1,551 square feet on a 8,031 square foot lot

1,551 square feet on a 8,031 square foot lot YEAR BUILT: 2005

2005 PRICE/SQ. FOOT: $355

$355 2 Car Garage

Custom home located in Harvest Creek, Bozeman, MT

(a $2,000 credit is being offered for new flooring upstairs)

The property is currently listed with WILCOX, LARRY and Brokered by BOZEMAN BROKERS

According to property history, this house was listed on 6/12/2018 for $385,000 and sold two months later. (Note: a listing price does not always equate to selling price. That exact number is not disclosed in a simple search.)

I will say this home is lovely and appears to be in great shape with lots of high-end, custom features. That's way more than I can say for some of the other properties that have landed on this list from time to time. (Several homes that we've 'featured' in the past were complete tear-downs and you'd be paying the listing price strictly for the land.

SEE THE OFFICIAL LISTING FOR THIS PROPERTY ON REALTOR.COM HERE

Our results were based on a very simple search on Realtor.com on May 25th, 2021

We searched ONLY single family homes (no condos, townhomes or multi-family units)

The property we determined to be the least expensive had to NOT BE PENDING SALE. (There were a few properties listed that were less expensive but they were already under contract.)

Properties searched has to be within the city limits of Bozeman, MT (no properties in Four Corners or Belgrade were considered for this purpose)