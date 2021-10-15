New Horror Series To Be Set on Montana Ranch

This makes a lot of sense because Montana is a perfect setting for a horror series and I can't wait to see how this turns out.

Deadline is reporting that a new horror show is going to have a Montana setting and has the potential to be filmed in our great state as well. The thriller series is being titled 'Ellen' and will star horror icon Lin Shaye, who you might recognize from such films as Insidious, The Grudge, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and countless other horror films.

The horror series is being described as, "A nefarious land developer gets more than he bargained for when he tries to intimidate an 80-year-old widow into abandoning her Montana ranch." That sounds like whoever plays the land developer will be getting tormented by possibly a spirit and I can't wait to see how this goes.

This series is being developed by QCode who has an interesting way of producing series. They not only produce series for their website but they also have an accompanying podcast to go along with it. The podcast goes into detail about each episode, the production, and the writing.

They haven't announced where they will be shooting the show but honestly, if they don't shoot the series here they are missing out on a huge opportunity. Montana has a ton of locations that would be perfect and creepy for a series like this. We will keep you up to date when we find more information about the show.

For more details, check out Deadline.

