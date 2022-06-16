Motorcycle Crash with Serious Injuries in Billings
Billings Police are investigating an early morning crash where a motorcycle collided with a motor vehicle.
According to the @BillingsPD Tweet, the BPD Crash Team responded at the corner of Central and 27th St around 7:51AM.
BPD SGT Milam stated the Westbound lanes would be shut down for multiple hours while the BPD Crash Team investigates.
Serious injuries have been reported in the post.
