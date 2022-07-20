Leave it to the Big Sky State to rank number three in UFO sightings! According to JournoResearch, Montana had 86.21 sightings per 100,000 residents on average.

Washington State took home the top spot, with 88.03 sightings per 100,000 residents. 2nd place went to Vermont with 87.98, 4th to Alaska, and 5th to Maine.

With UFO sightings remaining something we can generally explain, a small percent of reports remain unexplained. Our government and private institutions investigating these sightings simply cannot explain some of the phenomena.

Montana is also near the top of the list of the most significant, well-documented, and interesting reports of UFOs in history! Joan Bird, Author, Researcher, and Zoologist spoke with Humanities Montana about this very thing.

Are we alone on this floating marble we call Earth? I don't think so. Are the only living things on other planets little green people with big heads? I also don't think so. I wouldn't be surprised if we have a classic "first contact" moment sometime in the next 20 years.