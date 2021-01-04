Harvard Professor Claims Alien Probe Visited Earth in 2017

It was not Bubba who lives in a singlewide in Moorcroft that made the claim. It was a Harvard professor. That's a person with a degree or two and an actual house. He believes Earth was visited by an alien object in 2017. Notice he is saying object, as in a probe, not aliens themselves.

You can read what he has to say for yourself in his new book, Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth.

Avi Loeb is the professor and he writes about about a peculiar-shaped object that entered our solar system several years ago.

The interstellar object—named "Oumuamua", which you can see in an artist rendition below — was first observed through the Pan-STARRS telescope at Hawaii's Haleakala Observatory in 2017.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

This long object is an unusual shape for any object in space.

It passed through the ecliptic plane and began accelerating toward the sun. It passed close to Earth then out - beyond.

Most scientist are saying that the object is nothing more than one of many that orbits our solar system in a very long trajectory.

"What would happen if a caveman saw a cellphone?" he wondered while talking to the New York Post. "He’s seen rocks all his life, and he would have thought it was just a shiny rock."

Our Harvard professor claims that the object's dimensions is not typical in any way for a space bound rock so it isn't one. He thinks it was constructed.

He also claims that while moving closer to the sun the object would naturally pick up speed, but not in the way we saw this thing do it.

So it did not land but did a flyby? I guess they looked at us and thought, "nothing to see here" and moved on.