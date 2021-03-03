Montana Woman Gets 100 Years, Killed Man In Custody Dispute

A western Montana woman has been sentenced to 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of killing her ex-boyfriend, with whom she had an ongoing custody dispute. The Daily Inter Lake reports District Judge Kim Christopher sentenced Danielle Wood on Tuesday for the May 2018 killing of Matt LaFriniere of Thompson Falls. The Polson woman maintained her innocence. Prosecutors said Wood bought a gun less than two months before the killing and used a burner phone to try and draw suspicion away from herself. Wood's public defender sought the minimum 10-year sentence.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state