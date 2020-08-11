Montana warden says he resigned over working conditions

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The former warden at the Montana State Prison said he resigned because of problems with offered treatment programs and conflicts with Director Reginald Michael. Lynn Guyer disclosed why he resigned in an interview with the Missoulian that came about one month after he left the agency. Guyer told the Missoulian in a phone interview Friday that there was a lack of evidence-based practices for sex offenders and drug and alcohol addicts, and that Michael often belittled him in front of his subordinates. A Department of Corrections spokesperson denied the allegations.