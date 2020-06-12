Montana FWP Seeks Info on Illegal Killing of Bald Eagle

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, in hope they will receive information that leads them to an individual who was responsible for the death of a bald illegal along the Yellowstone River.

According to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service news release, investigators recovered the body of a bald eagle in the area of Reed Point along the Yellowstone in April. It was found dead with a "small game arrow in it."

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act was enacted in 1940 "provides criminal penalties" for anyone who disturbs, harms, or kills eagles.

A violation of the Act can result in a fine of $100,000 ($200,000 for organizations), imprisonment for one year, or both, for a first offense. Penalties increase substantially for additional offenses, and a second violation of this Act is a felony.

People with any information about this illegal killing can contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at their Billings office by calling 406-247-7354. Tips can remain anonymous. 1-800-TIP-MONT is a toll-free hotline that can also be used to report fish, wildlife, and park violations.