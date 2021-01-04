PETA and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Offering $7,000 Reward to Find Killer(s) of Grizzly Bear

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is partnering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to find leads about suspected poachers who have killed a grizzly bear in Wyoming.

On September 9, 2020, the body of a grizzly bear was found near the Crow Creek drainage area, in the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming. Because grizzly bears are listed as “threatened” under the federal Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and PETA are coming together to offer a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the suspected poaching.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $2,000 reward and PETA has added another $5,000, for a combined total of $7,000.

“This grizzly bear deserved to live out his or her life in the wild expanse but instead died at the hands of a cruel person or persons,” says PETA Senior Director Stephanie Bell. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward immediately so that whoever committed this terrible crime against a protected wild animal can be held accountable.”

Those with information can contact the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes Fish and Game Department at 307-330-3208 or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service special agent at 307-332-7607 or lawenforcement@fws.gov.