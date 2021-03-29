Monday: High Wind Warning Across Montana

Hang on! It will be a breezy start to the week. The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a high wind warning until 6 pm this evening (3/29). Wind gusts could hit 60+ mph in the Billings area with stronger winds expected in Livingston and portions of the Beartooth Foothills. NWS Billings shared this Tweet with anticipated wind speeds around the state:

The NWS says,

IMPACTS...These strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines, with power outages possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Secure loose items and stay away from windows. Avoid contact with downed power lines and use caution when driving due to dangerous crosswinds.



Livingston gets the dubious honor of wind jokes in Montana, but it's not uncommon for Chinook winds to reach gusts of 60+ mph along much of the Rocky Mountain Front, stretching basically from Livingston to the Hi-Line. The windiest place in Montana ever recorded was at the Miller Colony, ten miles north of Choteau, when gusts reached 143 mph in 2002, according to the Great Falls Tribune.

The forecast calls for a couple of blustery days then sunshine and mid to upper 70's by later this week.