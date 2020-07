A 19 year-old wildland firefighter from Missoula was killed on Wednesday by a falling tree while working in the Seeley Ranger District. His name has not yet been released.

Motorcyclist injured by semi truck in Missoula hit and run.

Montana Board of Regents may introduce thirs round of volunatry retirement offers at UM.

Sunny and windy in western Montana today, highs near 90.