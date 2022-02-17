MATE Show, Monster Trucks Make for Busy Weekend at MetraPark

Spring Fever seems to really set in this time of year and the MetraPark Events Calendar confirms that, yes, another season of warmth, growth, and being outdoors is about to begin. You can tell it's almost Spring when the annual MATE hits Billings. The trade show kicked off today (2/17) and runs through Saturday (2/19) at the Expo Center and Pavillion at MetraPark.

The farm and ranch booths are located primarily in the Expo Center and next door in the Pavillion is where you'll find the Home and Health Show. Organizers say,

The MATE show focuses on agriculture, but it also features the Home & Health show. Businesses that offer products and services for the home set up in the Montana Pavilion. The home is a part of the farm or ranch after all. Clothing, food, nutrition, insurance, medical needs, and a menagerie of other things fill the Home & Health show.

A little something for everyone.

2022 marks the 45th anniversary of the MATE Show in Billings.

Hosted by the Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) the Montana Agri-Trade Exposition is targeted at farmers and ranchers from across the region. Of course, the general public is welcome to check out over 600 vendors and displays.

Tickets are free and can be picked up at any First Interstate Bank in Billings, Hardin, Miles City, Laurel, Columbus, Absarokee, and Livingston. You can also print a free ticket from the MATE website HERE.

Catch the MATE, then stick around for monster trucks.

No matter how many times I've seen the show, the No Limits Monster Trucks are always a good time. Stick around after the MATE on Saturday evening for the "Night of Destruction", featuring high-flying trucks like Wicked Sickness, Double Trouble, Rat Attack, Trouble Maker, and more. Tickets start at $15.40, kids 2 and under are free.