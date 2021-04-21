For the Love of Ag, Billings Area Kids Recognized

For the love of Ag. Here's a couple good news stories for you here this week.

First, several Billings area students were recently recognized with some good-sized scholarships, thanks to their love for Montana's number one industry- agriculture. Second, National Beef Month is right around the corner. (I thought every month was beef month? I grill steaks even when it is 20 below zero.)

Town & Country Supply Association recently announced four $1,000 scholarships for Billings-area students, with preference given to those students pursuing a degree path pertaining to the field of agriculture. Here's the recipients:

Rory Shay, Park City High School Class of 2021, who will study welding at Montana State University Billings.

Hannah Griffin, Bridger High School Class of 2021, who will study animal science and agribusiness at Miles Community College.

Grace Aisenbrey, Bridger High School Class of 2021, who will study animal science with a focus on genetics at Montana State University.

Sidney Althoff, Bridger High School Class of 2021, who will study agronomy at Northwest College.

Click here for more info from Town & Country.

Meanwhile, May is right around the corner, and May is National Beef Month. Western Ranch Supply (WRS) has locations across Montana. At their Billings location they plan on celebrating National Beef Month with a series of giveaways, promotions, and events- including an "Eat Beef" t-shirt that can only be purchased at WRS. They added:

According to the National Cattlemen’s Association, the U.S. lays claim to 913,246 total cattle and calf operations, with 727,906 of those being beef farms and ranches. 91 percent of those are family-owned or individually operated.

Here's a list of their National Beef Month events: