Mark and Paul’s ‘Flakesgiving’ Will Feed Up to 15,000 Montanans

With the help of around 80 delivery drivers, and dozens of volunteers who gave up part of their weekend, The Breakfast Flakes gave out 1,500 food boxes to local families in need on Saturday (11/21).

The annual event moved to the parking lot in front of the First Interstate Arena this year to allow for all drive-through pick up, and cars began lining up before 9am, many to help deliver meals to those who physically can't make it to pick up a box.

Nearly 500 boxes were delivered to all areas of Billings, Laurel, Lockwood, and several other communities in the Cat Country 102.9 listening area, including one delivery to Ryegate.

It was estimated that more than 600 vehicles went through the Flakesgiving drive-through to receive their box of food. Each box includes up to a 15 pound turkey, 10 pounds of potatoes, stuffing, gravy, rolls, and more.

With each box having enough food to feed 7 to 10 people, that's up to 15,000 of our neighbors that will have a hot meal on Thanksgiving morning thanks to the donations made to the Flakesgiving Fund.

More than $70,000 was donated to Flakesgiving 2020 as of this past weekend, with money continuing to arrive at the Cat Country 102.9 studios. If you would like to donate to Mark and Paul's non-profit to support this event, make checks out to 'Flakesgiving Fund' and mail to:

Flakesgiving – The Breakfast Flakes

PO BOX 1276

Billings, Montana 59103