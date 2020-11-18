Is This the Most Expensive Used Car in Billings?

I'm one of those people who can buy a car (and completely love that car), yet continue to shop for a different vehicle. When I say "shop," I don't mean actively driving around car lots and taking test drives while wasting a salesperson's time... I mean browsing vehicles online. It's also a fun time-waster when I get tired of reading comments from strangers arguing about facemasks.

Sometimes while scrolling Facebook I'll see a vehicle that grabs my attention posted for sale on Marketplace. Just last night I was looking at pics of a giant, jacked-up Silverado that some kid was hoping to trade/sell. I'm currently not in the market for a "customized" (i.e. buyer beware) pickup truck, nor am I in the market for a sweet two-door sports car that I found for sale here in Billings.

This 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S coupe is posted on Autotrader.com and is listed by Performance Auto Sales on Laurel Road (by the Muzzle Loader). From my quick online search, this vehicle appears to be the most expensive used car on the market in Billings at $129,777. Unfortunately, there was only one picture posted and the listing doesn't offer much info about the car, other than:

BEAUTIFUL CAR RARE COLOR COMBO ALL THE OPIONS CLEAR BRA,SHARKWERKS EXHAUST NEW TIRES RECENT SERVICE.

I guess the sellers assume that if you're in the market for a $100,000+ car, you already know the details? Anyway, for about 1/2 the price of an entry-level home, you can own a gorgeous example of German automotive performance. I know, I know... a sports car seems impractical for the majority of the year in Montana, but this beautiful car is all-wheel drive, so that's a plus. The 3.5 liter, twin-turbo engine is said to kick out over 550 horsepower. Guess I'd better buy that Montana Millionaire lottery ticket after all.