How the Gaetz Probe Grew from Sex Trafficking to Medical Pot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Before Matt Gaetz rose to national prominence as an ardent backer of Donald Trump, the now-Florida congressman carved out an unusual reputation as a Republican state lawmaker who wanted to liberalize marijuana laws.

Today, Gaetz’s connections to the medical marijuana industry in Florida and its key players are emerging as a possible legal and political threat to him.

The 38-year-old Gaetz is under scrutiny as part of a federal investigation that started with potential sex trafficking allegations and has grown to include potential public corruption, including Gaetz’s connections to people involved in the medical marijuana industry in Florida.