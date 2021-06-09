Some severe thunderstorms are possible tomorrow (Thursday 6/10) for southeast Montana, and while the chance of a tornado is low, high winds and hail are a threat for our area.

According to the National Weather Service, a cold front will be moving through southern Montana and northern Wyoming on Thursday afternoon, bringing severe storms that have a potential for high winds and large hail.

Current forecast from the NWS says the severe storms are expected between 3pm and 11pm Thursday, that's also when the strongest winds are expected to increase fire weather danger. Low humidity will cause fire weather concerns for "locations east of a line from Roundup to Billings to Sheridan," according to the National Weather Service.

Get our free mobile app

A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect tomorrow (Thursday 6/10) for most of south central and south eastern Montana, including Yellowstone County, from 10am to 10pm MDT.

Low humidity in combination with strong winds will cause fire weather concerns as well. Be careful to not cause a spark. -N.W.S.

The National Weather Service is also issuing a High Wind Watch from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night for portions of south central and south eastern Montana, including Billings. Gusts up to 60+ mph are possible in Yellowstone County, which will make travel difficult on I-90, I-94, and Highway 87 and 212.

Those traveling with high profile vehicles should consider delaying travel, or finding an alternate route, according to the National Weather Service.

CLICK HERE for current road conditions in Montana.

CLICK HERE for current road conditions in Wyoming.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.