Girl Scout Cookie Season Begins on February 1 in Montana

It’s not winter, and it’s not quite spring, so it must be Girl Scout Cookie time!

On February 1, Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming will kick off their 2019 Cookie Program.

Marketing and Communications Manager Kristi Osterlund said Girl Scouts across Montana and Wyoming will begin taking pre-orders on Friday, February 1 for eight varieties including Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Savannah Smiles, Girl Scout S’mores™ and the gluten free variety, Toffee-tastics.

“It’s an opportunity for the Girl Scouts to learn business skills as well as earn funds that they can put towards putting back in their community, traveling and taking trips with their troop, or even going to summer camp.”

Osterlund said she was proud that the Girl Scouts has retained its ‘girls-only’ identity.

“We believe it’s vital for the growth and development of girls to provide them programming that focuses on them. We have over a century of experience of providing girl-focused and time tested programming that helps them in their development. Getting right down to it, girls and boys are different. They learn differently, and it is an opportunity for girls to shed that self consciousness that they might have if they were in a mixed gender environment.”