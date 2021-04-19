Gianforte Signs Trades Education Bill at Scheels Store Site

Flanked by several apprentice electricians working for DJ's Electric in Missoula, Governor Greg Gianforte was at the Scheels store in Southgate Mall on Monday to sign a bill that will provide scholarships for students wishing to make a career in the building trades.

“Montana faces a skilled labor shortage,” said Gianforte. “A four year college degree isn't for everyone. Montana needs carpenters, electricians, plumbers, machinists and pipe fitters. We ought to ensure that Montanans have access to the training and education they need to acquire and refine these skills. That's why I'm really proud to be signing this M-Tech trades education bill here today.”

Gianforte provided more information about the bill he was about to sign.

“The Montana trades education credit will provide for as many as 1,000 trade scholarships per year for hardworking Montanans,” he said. “It offers businesses a 50% tax credit for employees to learn a trade so that businesses like DJs electric can invest in their employees and their business.”

Gianforte said these jobs are good paying positions that can lead to a fulfilling career.

“Yes, when you acquire skills such as carpentry, electrical and plumbing, these are good paying jobs,” he said. “These are jobs that allow you to live out the American dream. And that's what the M-Tech program is all about. This will provide up to 1,000 fifty percent scholarships per year as an incentive to Montana small businesses to invest in their employees.”

Before the bill signing ceremony, construction supervisors took Governor Gianforte on a tour of the Scheels store that will be opening in October.