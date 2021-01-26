Gaetz Heads to Wyoming to Call Out Liz Cheney

I travel to a lot of Lincoln Reagan Dinners across Montana each year. One of the most entertaining events I have been to in recent years was at the Gallatin County Fall Roundup at the Copper Springs Ranch in Bozeman back in the Fall of 2019. The headliner: Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Congressman Gaetz will now be heading to the Cowboy State- but not for another Republican banquet. This time, he's coming to call out Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and now the at-large member of Congress representing Wyoming. As Fox News reports:

"I’m coming to talk about the failed leadership of Liz Cheney within our party and the failed policies that she advocates for," Gaetz said on Monday as he previewed his Wyoming trip with reporters. The congressman argued that "in the wake of the Biden presidency, the Republican Party establishment is trying to wrangle the conservative movement back under their control and they want the GOP to look and sound like Liz Cheney. I have a competing vision for Republicanism and I intend to showcase it by going after the ‘America Last’ politicians in both parties."

As reported below, Montana's Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) is also calling on Cheney to step down from her leadership post with the House GOP conference.

Here we go again, yet another impeachment attempt by Congressional Democrats in Washington. The majority in Montana's Congressional Delegation is outright rejecting the impeachment attempt, while even Montana's Democrat senator is dismissing the move as unrealistic.

Earlier this week, former University of Montana law professor Rob Natelson says there is no Constitutional basis for the impeachment attempt, while liberal Constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz also called the move "dangerous."

Here's the reactions from Montana's Congressional Delegation.

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT):

Now is the time to stand united, move forward together and have a peaceful transition of power. Pushing partisan driven articles of impeachment through Congress days before the inauguration will further divide our country.

Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT):

Once again, the American public is confronted with Democrats' false claims of a national crisis that requires President Trump’s immediate removal from office. Last year, they made the same argument the first time they impeached the president, and then proceeded to delay transfer of the articles to the Senate for nearly a month. Now, Democratic leadership is arguing that we have to impeach right now, but then delay removal for 100 days. I objected, with other colleagues this morning, to this disgraceful episode of political theater, and urge Democrats not to do any additional damage to the political fabric of our republic. I want to thank Rep. Mooney for leading the group, and for Reps. Perry and Herrell for supporting us.

Senator Jon Tester's (D-MT) spokesperson recently told NBC Montana that the senator "doesn’t see a realistic path to removing Trump from office before Inauguration Day." You may recall, Tester is the same senator who talked about punching the president of the United States in the face.

