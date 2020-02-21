The Epic Matt Gaetz Speech in Bozeman, Montana [VIDEO]

If you saw Congressman Matt Gaetz on The View this week, you gotta see this hilarious speech in Montana last Fall where he took on "the reverend" Al Sharpton, "the Venezuela wing of the Democrat party," and also foreshadowed the eventual demise of the Joe Biden presidential campaign when he said:

At a Trump rally we hand you a sign to wave when you come in. At a Joe Biden rally they hand you smelling salts just to keep you awake.

He later added that Biden would not win the Democrat nomination for president- and this was back in September.

As The Daily Caller reports, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) came out swinging with the liberal talk show host when he made a special guest appearance on ABC's "The View."

After watching the clip of Gaetz on The View, it reminded me that I was able to track down a video of his epic speech in Bozeman, Montana this past Fall at the Copper Spring Ranch during the Gallatin GOP's Fall Roundup.

Here's his full speech that I am sharing now for the first time:

Montana Talks radio host Aaron Flint and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in Bozeman. Photo credit Aaron Flint, Townsquare Media

They seriously brought Al Sharpton as an "expert witness?" Wow. They brought Al Sharpton to the House Judiciary Committee as an "expert witness" on policing in America.

You should have heard the gasps and laughs in the room as Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told the Montanans gathered at the Copper Spring Ranch in Bozeman about the latest shenanigans in the House Judiciary Committee.

This was my reaction, as I served as the emcee for the event on Saturday night: Gun control, impeachment, and now Al Sharpton as an "expert witness." Nancy Pelosi may have the majority, but she clearly does not have control.

Gaetz was speaking at the 2019 Gallatin and Madison County Fall GOP Roundup. He joined us ahead of the event on Friday's Montana Talks statewide radio show. We've got a highlight from his speech below.

And for those of you who want to watch his full back and forth with "Reverend" Al Sharpton, here it is: