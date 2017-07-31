Free Fair Admission This Year – Demo Derby Has New Monster Truck Benefit For Fallen Firefighters

The 2017 Western Montana Fair features free admission. Director of the Western Montana Fairgrounds Emily Bentley said the decision to offer free admission came from the Missoula County Commissioners.

"The county commissioners wanted the fair to be accessible to everyone in our community," Bentley said. "We think free admission will help people who couldn't ordinarily afford the price of admission will come and enjoy the fair and all the things that bring the community together."

In addition, Bentley said there will be a new attraction at bhis year's fair in conjunction with the Demolition Derby.

"We're absolutely stepping it up this year," said Bentley. "We're partnering with the Wildland Firefighter Foundation which helps families of firefighters killed in the line of duty and assists injured firefighters. So, we're introducing a new event called 'Put Out The Peaks motor Rally'. Thanks to our sponsors Iron Horse Towing and NAPA Auto Parts, WHR Motor Sports, who brings us Monster Nationals and Freestyle Motocross every spring, will provide a world-class motor sports experience, including monster trucks and freestyle motocross, tough trucks and mud bogs. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. and help families of those fallen firefighters."

Bentley said there will be two shows to benefit the firefighter foundation, at 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, the final day of the fair.

The 2017 Western Montana Fair runs from August 8-13.