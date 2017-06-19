Former UM President Royce Engstrom Will Return To Teaching In The Fall

Some students at the University of Montana might notice a familiar face teaching them this fall. Director of Communications Paula Short says former UM President Royce Engstrom will return to teaching this upcoming semester. Engstrom earned a tenured full professor position for serving three years as UM provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.

“My understanding in higher education is that is quite common,” said Short. “Often when administrators are not serving in that capacity, they will elect to go back to the classroom. He will be teaching a chemistry class and he will also be teaching a ways of knowing class in the Davidson Honors College. Royce has 20 years of experience in the classroom and that is going to be a great benefit to our students. I know that he is excited to get back into teaching.”

According to Short, Engstrom said not much has changed since the last time he taught, but there are a few things that are different.

“He said really the only thing that has been different is there has been a lot of introduction of new technology in the classroom so he has been working on refreshing his practice and approach to the technology,” Short said. “He has said he is really enjoying preparing for classes.”

As a full professor in UM’s Department of Chemistry, Engstrom’s annual salary will be $119,106.