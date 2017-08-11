Fire Breaks Out At 4-H Cafe At Western Montana Fair

Just before 8:00 p.m. on Friday, a fire broke out in the 4-H Cafe at the Western Montana Fair.

KYSS-FM morning host Billy Jenkins witnessed the incident after emceeing the Chicks and Chaps Rodeo clinic.

"We were just wrapping up the clinic at Chicks and Chaps when we saw a big plume of smoke from one of the exhibit buildings," Jenkins said. "The Missoula Fire Department is here along with members of the Missoula County Sheriff's Department moving people away from the scene. It also appears that during the process of getting people out of the building, one man may have injured his leg."

Jenkins said the fair and carnival are still going on, just the area around the fire has been evacuated, and the fire was knocked down quickly.

Sergeant Jeremiah Peterson told Jenkins the fire originated in the 4-H Cafe. The investigation as to how the fire started is underway.