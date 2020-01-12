Final Week to Drop Off Donations for Operation Warm

It's your last chance to make sure everyone in our community has the warmth they need this winter, and enter to win the Operation Warm grand prize.

Fred's Appliance (2649 King Avenue W.) will be accepting new and gently used coats, blankets, hoodies, scarves and gloves through 6pm on Saturday, January 18th. We've already picked up hundreds of items that have been distributed to St. Vincent de Paul, Montana Rescue Mission, and other local families in need.

While you're dropping off items at Fred's Appliance, drop your name into the entry box for chance to win a brand new washer and dryer set, valued at $4,000. Drawing will be Monday, January 20.

There's no purchase or donation necessary to enter for the washer and dryer giveaway.