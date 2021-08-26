Film Set in Montana Featuring Benedict Cumberbatch Debuts Trailer

The trailer is definitely setting itself up to be a big awards contender for the Academy Awards this winter.

Netflix just released a trailer for their new film The Power of the Dog featuring big actors such as Benedict Cumberbatch(Dr. Strange), Kirsten Dunst(Spider-Man), Jesse Plemons(Game Night), and Kodi Smit-McPhee(X-Men: Apocalypse). The film is directed by Jane Campion(The Piano), who is one of the few women who has ever been nominated for Best Director by the Academy Awards. Watch the trailer below.

The film is set in 1925 Montana and here are the plot details we know so far,

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

When you watch the trailer you can feel there is going to be tension and could be pretty thrilling. The cast alone is a reason to watch the movie. The Power of the Dog is set to premiere at all the big fall festivals such as Cannes, Toronto International, and more.

My only problem with the movie is that even though the setting is in 1925 Montana, they filmed the whole movie in New Zealand. I mean, New Zealand and Montana are nothing alike and this film would have been incredible to film here. There are so many places that would have been perfect but that's just me.

The Power of the Dog releases on Netflix on December 1st.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)