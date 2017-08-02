Missoula County Sheriff's deputies were blanketing the county on Tuesday issuing evacuation warnings to residents near the Lolo Creek Fire, The Rice Ridge Fire and the Sapphire Complex near Rock Creek.

Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott held a press conference in Seeley Lake on Tuesday to announce the arrest of a local woman charged with double homicide.

Missoula man found guilty of assault with a weapon after a district court jury found him not guilty of attempted deliberate homicide.

Red Flag Warning for high winds in western Montana today, highs in the mid 80's.