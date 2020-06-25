Canceling the New York City Marathon Doesn’t Make Sense

Officials in New York have canceled the New York City Marathon that was scheduled for November according to the Associated Press. Now, it was evident that there would be no spectators along the route so I'm wondering why? How many of the most vulnerable people for COVID-19 are going to be running 26-mile marathons--you know, the people who are obese, diabetic, over 70, or have chronic respiratory problems for example?

Keep in mind that New York City's subway system is now open, thousands packed indoors in close proximity of each other not even standing 6 feet away from each other, open for business. According to ny.com, 4.3 million people ride that subway EACH DAY in New York City. The New York Daily News shows thousands of protesters were allowed to gather in the streets of New York and protest without any restrictions on social distancing. They apparently did not put a burden on their health care system and Politico is reporting that there wasn't an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

But, physically fit people who run marathons, who all would have to be tested prior, we just can't allow that. If they could somehow turn the marathon into a protest it would fly. Just like the Rims in Billings being closed for the 4th of July. If we all decided to go up on the rims on the 4th to watch the fireworks at Tetra to protest its closure, would they let us stay like the people downtown who laid on 27th street and blocked traffic? Just asking. See ya tomorrow at 5.